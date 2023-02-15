Prichard police employee remains on duty despite rape and sodomy charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Prichard Police Department employee remains on duty despite a rape charge, according to information presented in court Wednesday.

Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore determined prosecutors have sufficient evidence for a grand jury to consider first-degree rape and sodomy charges against Brian Lacey.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said it is unusual for cities to keep employees on the payroll without restrictions if they have been charged with serious criminal offenses.

“I’ve seen other agencies deal with this, you know, this exact type of situation in ways that I would think more appropriate than what Prichard Police Department is doing,” he said. “Frankly, it does surprise me that he is still employed.”

But defense attorney James Byrd said he believes his client’s current employment status indicates Prichard authorities view the allegations against his client as suspect.

“They’ve looked at the allegations and the entire circumstances, and they don’t believe them either,” he said.

Prichard Public Service Director TJ Pettway said he would check on Lacey’s current status but did not immediately provide an answer to FOX10 News.

Byrd said his client continues to patrol with a Taser since he is not a certified police officer. But he said Lacey, who has worked for the department for years, expects soon to obtain Alabama Peace Officer Standards and Training certification.

The criminal charges arise from a complaint made in October by a woman who had a prior sexual relationship with Lacey. Byrd depicted the accuser as a jealous woman lashing out at a man who did not want to date her exclusively.

“This is not a rape,” he said. “This was consensual sex, and then, because he didn’t follow through and get rid of other girlfriends, things go to hell in a handbasket.”

Officer Jacqueline Bittner, who investigated the case for the Chickasaw Police Department, testified at a preliminary hearing Wednesday that the woman told police she blocked Lacey on her cell phone on Oct. 28 but that he came over to her home between 3 a.m. and 5:55 a.m. the next day.

Bittner testified that the woman gave Lacey a backrub but refused to engage in sexual activity, prompting the 33-year-old Mobile man to throw her against the bed and rape and sodomize her. The officer testified that the woman sent to Women’s and Children’s Hospital at about noon that day and took a sexual assault kit, which showed vaginal tearing.

Police sent Lacey’s cell phone to the Gulf Coast Technology Center for analysis, but that report has not been completed, Bittner testified.

Byrd pressed Bittner on cross-examination about evidence he argues supports his client’s contention that the sexual encounter that morning was consensual. He said home surveillance from a neighbor shows the couple leaving the house together, although the officer said she was not aware of that video.

Byrd also disputed the officer’s testimony that the woman called Lacey that same say and asked why had had just done what he did. She testified his response was, “Are you going to file a report?”

But Byrd said that was not the substance of their conversation.

“They have sexual relations. Then, she gets up and she goes and gets a soapy rag and then comes back to him and gives it to him to clean up,” he said outside the courtroom. “That’s all because he forced her?”

Earlier the judge had given Lacey permission to carry a gun while he was on duty. But the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office notified Moore that Lacey is not a certified police officer. Moore on Wednesday said he was rescinding the right unless Prichard provided formal notice that the defendant has been certified as a police officer.

The judge also granted a prosecution request to order Lacey not to go to the store where the alleged victim works. That was based on reports that Lacey and his identical twin brother had been seen there. Byrd did not object to the restriction and told the judge his client had not been there.

---

