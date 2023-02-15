Quiet weather Wednesday, then storms come Thursday

(WALA) - Wednesday will be overcast, breezy, warm, and quiet. Lows will be in the mid-60s and highs will be in the mid-70s.

The next major system will come through on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already put our area in a slight risk zone for severe weather. Timing looks to be late afternoon into the evening. The main threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

After that system passes, we turn chilly for Friday and Saturday, but then quickly warm up by Joe Cain Sunday. Get this, by Fat Tuesday it will be quite warm, with highs in the upper 70s!

Have a great week!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.