Quiet weather Wednesday, then storms come Thursday

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WALA) - Wednesday will be overcast, breezy, warm, and quiet. Lows will be in the mid-60s and highs will be in the mid-70s.

The next major system will come through on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already put our area in a slight risk zone for severe weather. Timing looks to be late afternoon into the evening. The main threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

After that system passes, we turn chilly for Friday and Saturday, but then quickly warm up by Joe Cain Sunday. Get this, by Fat Tuesday it will be quite warm, with highs in the upper 70s!

Have a great week!

