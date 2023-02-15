Recipe: Lucy’s Hot Conecuh & Black Eyed Pea Dip
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets
Ingredients:
- ½ lb Conecuh sausage, sliced in thin half moons
- 1 small sweet onion, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon jalapeño pepper, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped (about 2 teaspoons)
- 2, 15 ½ oz cans black-eyed peas, drained
- ½ cup roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped
- 8 oz sour cream
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1.5 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Preparation:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add Conecuh sausage and onion. Cook for 10 minutes, until nicely browned. Add garlic and jalapeños. Cook for 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat and drain if needed.
- Pour drained black eye peas in a large bowl. Using a fork, mash peas up, but leave some peas whole. Add roasted red peppers, sour cream, hot sauce, salt and black pepper to smashed peas. Mix until combined.
- Add Conecuh and onion mixture, and 1 cup of the cheddar cheese. Mix until combined.
- Spray a baking dish with non stick cooking spray. Add dip and spread out evenly. Top with remaining 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with Fritos or tortilla chips.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
