Recipe: Lucy’s Hot Conecuh & Black Eyed Pea Dip

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add Conecuh sausage and onion. Cook for 10 minutes, until nicely browned. Add garlic and jalapeños. Cook for 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat and drain if needed.

Pour drained black eye peas in a large bowl. Using a fork, mash peas up, but leave some peas whole. Add roasted red peppers, sour cream, hot sauce, salt and black pepper to smashed peas. Mix until combined.

Add Conecuh and onion mixture, and 1 cup of the cheddar cheese. Mix until combined.