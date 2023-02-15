Several Alabama colleges waive application fees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next week, high school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Spring 2023 College Application Campaign from Feb. 20-24, 2023, at no cost.

This is an extension of the event held in October 2022 for thousands of high school seniors. The Alabama Department of Education stated that the key goal of this campaign is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.

“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”

The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees this week to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC, Spring 2023, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:

University State University State Alabama State University AL Alabama A&M University AL Allen University SC Andrew College GA Auburn University Montgomery AL Birmingham Southern College AL Brenau University GA Cumberland University TN Faulkner University AL Georgia Gwinnett College GA Georgia Southwestern State University GA Huntingdon College AL Jacksonville State University AL Lander University SC Lincoln Tech TN Maryville College TN Mercer University GA Miles College AL Mississippi College MS South University AL Spring Hill College AL Stillman College AL Talladega College AL Troy University AL Tuskegee University AL Union University TN University of Alabama AL University of Alabama Birmingham AL University of Alabama Huntsville AL University of Mobile AL University of Montevallo AL University of New Orleans AL University of North Alabama AL University of South Alabama AL University of Tampa FL University of Tennessee Southern TN University of West Alabama AL University of West Florida FL University of West Georgia GA Alabama Community College System AL Bevill State Community College AL Bishop State Community College AL Calhoun Community College AL Central Alabama Community College AL Coastal Alabama Community College AL Enterprise State Community College AL Gadsden State Community College AL Jefferson State Community College AL Lawson State Community College AL Lurleen B. Wallace Community College AL Northeast Alabama Community College AL Reid State Technical College AL Shelton State Community College AL Snead State Community College AL Trenholm State Community College AL Wallace Community College-Dothan AL Wallace Community College-Selma AL Wallace Community College-Hanceville AL

A list of required application codes and information for each participating college can be found here.

Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website here.

