Several Alabama colleges waive application fees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Next week, high school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Spring 2023 College Application Campaign from Feb. 20-24, 2023, at no cost.
This is an extension of the event held in October 2022 for thousands of high school seniors. The Alabama Department of Education stated that the key goal of this campaign is to increase the number of young people, especially first-generation and low-income students, pursuing college degrees.
“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and universities have agreed to host another event for students,” said Alabama College Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this event.”
The following colleges and universities have officially waived their application fees this week to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC, Spring 2023, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:
|University
|State
|University
|State
|Alabama State University
|AL
|Alabama A&M University
|AL
|Allen University
|SC
|Andrew College
|GA
|Auburn University Montgomery
|AL
|Birmingham Southern College
|AL
|Brenau University
|GA
|Cumberland University
|TN
|Faulkner University
|AL
|Georgia Gwinnett College
|GA
|Georgia Southwestern State University
|GA
|Huntingdon College
|AL
|Jacksonville State University
|AL
|Lander University
|SC
|Lincoln Tech
|TN
|Maryville College
|TN
|Mercer University
|GA
|Miles College
|AL
|Mississippi College
|MS
|South University
|AL
|Spring Hill College
|AL
|Stillman College
|AL
|Talladega College
|AL
|Troy University
|AL
|Tuskegee University
|AL
|Union University
|TN
|University of Alabama
|AL
|University of Alabama Birmingham
|AL
|University of Alabama Huntsville
|AL
|University of Mobile
|AL
|University of Montevallo
|AL
|University of New Orleans
|AL
|University of North Alabama
|AL
|University of South Alabama
|AL
|University of Tampa
|FL
|University of Tennessee Southern
|TN
|University of West Alabama
|AL
|University of West Florida
|FL
|University of West Georgia
|GA
|Alabama Community College System
|AL
|Bevill State Community College
|AL
|Bishop State Community College
|AL
|Calhoun Community College
|AL
|Central Alabama Community College
|AL
|Coastal Alabama Community College
|AL
|Enterprise State Community College
|AL
|Gadsden State Community College
|AL
|Jefferson State Community College
|AL
|Lawson State Community College
|AL
|Lurleen B. Wallace Community College
|AL
|Northeast Alabama Community College
|AL
|Reid State Technical College
|AL
|Shelton State Community College
|AL
|Snead State Community College
|AL
|Trenholm State Community College
|AL
|Wallace Community College-Dothan
|AL
|Wallace Community College-Selma
|AL
|Wallace Community College-Hanceville
|AL
A list of required application codes and information for each participating college can be found here.
Students and parents can also get tips on college scholarships and much more at the Alabama Possible-Cash for College website here.
