Teen dies from injuries in Orange Street shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation, it announced today when revealing that an 18-year-old shooting victim has succumbed to his injuries.

Police said it was just after 8 p.m. Sunday when officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Orange Street. Upon arrival, they found Keshon Bellamy with multiple gunshots wounds lying on the roadway.

Bellamy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died due to those injuries, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case to contact the MPD at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.

