Two-car wreck claims the life of an Irvington man

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALEA said Jesse T. Scott, 36, of Irvington has died after a car crash on Padgett Switch Road on Tuesday.

Authorities said the wreck occurred at approximately 11:38 a.m. when Scott’s 1995 Honda Shadow motorcycle struck a 2011 Chevrolet Express van being driven by Norman G. Vining, 52, of Irvington.

Scott was pronounced dead on the scene and ALEA is investigating the situation, according to authorities.

