Two unsolved murders happen in Mobile within days of each other

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two unsolved murders in the Port City happened just within a few days of each other.

The first happened right off Airport Blvd, a 32-year-old man was killed.

Days later another shooting took the life of a Wilmer man off Halls Mill Road.

FOX 10 News has new details on these two most recent crimes.

Police haven’t named a suspect in either case, but we have learned the names of the victims.

And according to one person, one of the homicides happened inside a shed.

Two alleged killers are still on the run as Mobile police work to solve two of the city’s latest murders.

There was a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex last week on East Rue Maison, which is just off Airport Boulevard.

Police say they found 32-year-old Jabarie Thomas shot inside an apartment. He died at the hospital.

His family tells us he leaves behind a 13-year-old daughter.

A few days later and ten minutes down the road there was another deadly shooting.

The scene was on Monday night on Griffith Circle West, right off Halls Mills Road.

According to investigators 35-year-old William Rundle was killed.

A neighbor says Rundle was shot inside a shed.

Rundle was taken to the hospital where he died.

The neighbor also says Rundle and the shooter were arguing.

