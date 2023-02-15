Advertise With Us
What does your favorite chocolate say about you?

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, psychoanalytic therapist, research psychologist, and seasoned media commentator, shares what your favorite chocolate says about you and your relationship style.

  • So, what does your favorite chocolate say about you??
  • Dark Chocolate:
    • Problem solvers
    • Optimistic about the future
    • Innovative and willing to try new things
    • Likely to give second chances
  • Milk Chocolate:
    • Romantic at heart and likely to dwell on the past
    • Generally happy and friendly
    • Highly adaptable to new situations
    • Satisfied with simplicity over extravagance
  • White Chocolate:
    • Artistic and creative
    • May be considered a “daydreamer”
    • Have a strong sense of fairness
  • What if your favorite is a little more nuanced??
  • Chocolate Fudge—Ambitious, goal-oriented, love special occasions and treating yourself
  • Hot Chocolate—Enjoy creature comforts, prioritize being cozy, prefer cold weather
  • Mint Chocolate—You’re not afraid to stir things up!
    • You have opinions and are not afraid to share them.
    • You get along well with other mint chocolate lovers
  • Rocky Road—Aggressive, engaging, and a good listener
  • Not a fan of chocolate??
  • Vanilla lovers are impulsive, emotionally expressive, and very successful with close relationships.
  • Strawberry lovers are introverted, logical, and thoughtful.
  • Butter Pecan lovers are conscientious and respectful, have high standards for right and wrong, and are afraid to hurt people’s feelings.
  • Coffee lovers are dramatic and enthusiastic about life. They focus on the present, thrive on passion, and need constant stimulation.

