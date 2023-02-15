MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Frieda Birnbaum, psychoanalytic therapist, research psychologist, and seasoned media commentator, shares what your favorite chocolate says about you and your relationship style.

So, what does your favorite chocolate say about you??

Dark Chocolate: Problem solvers Optimistic about the future Innovative and willing to try new things Likely to give second chances

Milk Chocolate: Romantic at heart and likely to dwell on the past Generally happy and friendly Highly adaptable to new situations Satisfied with simplicity over extravagance

White Chocolate: Artistic and creative May be considered a “daydreamer” Have a strong sense of fairness

What if your favorite is a little more nuanced??

Chocolate Fudge —Ambitious, goal-oriented, love special occasions and treating yourself

Hot Chocolate —Enjoy creature comforts, prioritize being cozy, prefer cold weather

Mint Chocolate —You’re not afraid to stir things up! You have opinions and are not afraid to share them. You get along well with other mint chocolate lovers

Rocky Road —Aggressive, engaging, and a good listener

Not a fan of chocolate??

Vanilla lovers are impulsive, emotionally expressive, and very successful with close relationships.

Strawberry lovers are introverted, logical, and thoughtful.

Butter Pecan lovers are conscientious and respectful, have high standards for right and wrong, and are afraid to hurt people’s feelings.

Coffee lovers are dramatic and enthusiastic about life. They focus on the present, thrive on passion, and need constant stimulation.

