Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

BLACC holds art mixer promoting local artists

By Lee Peck
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Black History Month and the Black Life Arts Culture Coalition (BLACC) is highlighting some local artists.

The group holding an art mixer downtown at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center.

The goal is not only to network but also a chance to fundraise and bring people together.

“We have made an effort as it relates to our mission and vision to give voice to segments of our community -- largely people of color -- to give them the opportunity to express themselves initially through photos and then the themes associated through those photos from our project in 2022 have inspired in 2023 a quiliting project that we are currently undertaking,” said Dr. Raoul Richardson, BLACC Co-Chair.

To find out more on how to get involved or donate to BLACC click here.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Mobile pool company owner now facing 14-count indictment
Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Moses Richardson (left) and Adrianna Gossett (right)
UPDATE: Prichard PD makes arrest in homicide off St. Stephens Road
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim from fatal East Rue Maison shooting
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission

Latest News

Downtown Mobile calm before Mardi Gras goes full throttle for six straight days.
Calm before Mardi Gras goes full throttle
Blacc Art Mixer in downtown Mobile
Blacc Art Mixer in downtown Mobile
South Alabama baseball prepares for opening day
South Alabama baseball prepares for opening day
AHSAA provides statement on contract dispute with umpires
AHSAA provides statement on contract dispute with umpires