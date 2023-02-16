BLACC holds art mixer promoting local artists

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - February is Black History Month and the Black Life Arts Culture Coalition (BLACC) is highlighting some local artists.

The group holding an art mixer downtown at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center.

The goal is not only to network but also a chance to fundraise and bring people together.

“We have made an effort as it relates to our mission and vision to give voice to segments of our community -- largely people of color -- to give them the opportunity to express themselves initially through photos and then the themes associated through those photos from our project in 2022 have inspired in 2023 a quiliting project that we are currently undertaking,” said Dr. Raoul Richardson, BLACC Co-Chair.

To find out more on how to get involved or donate to BLACC click here.

