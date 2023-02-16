Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

California man accused of breaking into vehicle, assaulting man near Bienville Square

Taylor Christian Merill
Taylor Christian Merill(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 30-year-old California man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a vehicle then assaulting a man in downtown Mobile Wednesday night.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to Bienville Square, 150 Dauphin St., around 8 p.m. and were told that a male subject had entered the victim’s vehicle without permission and taken some items. The victim’s friend tried to intervene but the subject, later identified as Taylor Christian Merill of Pacific Palisades, Ca., physically assaulted him before fleeing on foot, according to MPD.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody quickly, police said.

Merill was booked in Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday night on charges of third-degree assault and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. He was released early this morning.

His bond hearing is scheduled Friday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Antonio Maurice Collier ... found guilty of capital murder.
Mobile mother to daughter’s killer: ‘You need to suffer day by day for the rest of your life’

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden speaks on unknown aerial objects amid review
Our own FOX10 participated Thursday morning.
Saraland High School holds annual career day
Jervoris Scarbrough ... charged with murder.
Cold case cracked in Mobile murder despite no new evidence, investigator testifies
Ronald Lewis Jenkins
MPD arrests man allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter