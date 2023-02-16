California man accused of breaking into vehicle, assaulting man near Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 30-year-old California man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a vehicle then assaulting a man in downtown Mobile Wednesday night.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to Bienville Square, 150 Dauphin St., around 8 p.m. and were told that a male subject had entered the victim’s vehicle without permission and taken some items. The victim’s friend tried to intervene but the subject, later identified as Taylor Christian Merill of Pacific Palisades, Ca., physically assaulted him before fleeing on foot, according to MPD.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody quickly, police said.

Merill was booked in Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday night on charges of third-degree assault and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. He was released early this morning.

His bond hearing is scheduled Friday.

