Calm before Mardi Gras goes full throttle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the calm before the carnival stretch run. It’s all quiet in downtown Mobile, but that is about to change with six straight days of rocking revelry, which begins Thursday.

While the streets of the Port City are operating at a slower pace Wednesday evening and it’s a night off on the parade route -- the excitement of the season -- is still very much alive!

“Hey... Yes sir! Yes sir! Happy Mardi Gras! Mardi Party baby!!!”

As the birthplace of Mardi Gras gears up to go full throttle -- Gary Williams and crew are here for it!

“New Orleans doesn’t have nothing on us! Big small town,” said Williams.

And this big small town is attracting some big crowds.

“The really big beads -- people have to touch them -- they can’t resist,” said Carmen Kearley, Bienville Souvenir & Gifts.

And while touching -- doesn’t always turn to buying -- Bienville Souvenir & Gifts -- tell us business has been good this Mardi Gras season.

“Because it draws so many people from out of town and they come and learn a little bit about the city and they look around here -- and then for the local people -- it’s kind of like old home week -- people get to see friends and discuss about the parades and it’s just fun,” said Kearley.

With the Mystic Stripers set to parade Thursday night -- all eyes are on the forecast.

“We are out -- we are enjoying -- and glad to be out and enjoying ourselves -- it’s been so long, said Roger Hill.

With the threat of rain -- Roger Hill is rethinking cruising his motorcycle down tomorrow.

“If it’s real cold or rainy -- you won’t see me,” said Hill.

Meanwhile as we move closer to Fat Tuesday -- there are 26 more parades on both sides of the bay. The Mystics of Time (MOT) are always a crowd favorite and the chaos of Joe Cain Sunday never disappoints.

“If you see me -- you are going to see wild and out on Joe Cain Day (laughs) -- I promise you buddy! I bought me a brand new toupee -- just for that day,” said Williams.

And we have been having so much fun on the FOX 10 Mardi Gras float -- look for us to roll Monday night with the Infant Mystics.

