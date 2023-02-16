Advertise With Us
Case of Mississippi man accused of reckless manslaughter heads to Mobile County grand jury

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County judge on Thursday found that prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider reckless manslaughter charges stemming from a fatal wreck in December.

Testimony indicated that Clayton L. Geter of Macon, Miss., was driving his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup from his home state and collided head-on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck on U.S. 45 near Chunchula. The driver of GMC pickup, Citronelle resident Mark Stricker, later died at a Mobile hospital.

