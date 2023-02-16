Advertise With Us
Chances for severe weather today

By Michael White
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We have a very muggy morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m. Highs will reach the upper 70s later this afternoon with a risk of severe storms blowing through later today and tonight.

As for rain chances, the coverage will be at 60% so that means some of you may not see rain nor a threat for severe storms. Based on the unstable airmass, any spots that see storms could see those go severe quickly. Stay weather aware! Gusty winds and tornadoes are possible. The severe threat ends by midnight, but rain chances stay in place through early Friday morning. Temps and humdity levels will fall behind the approaching cold front.

Highs will drop to the mid to upper 50s for Friday and Saturday with morning temps dropping to the 30s over the weekend. The cold snap will be gone by Fat Tuesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

