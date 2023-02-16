Christ United Methodist Church Hosts Annual Women’s Conference

The 29th Annual Women’s Conference is March 11, 2023, from 9am- 12:30pm in the Christ Center Gym. The theme is Mosaic: Finding Peace In a Chaotic World.

The speaker is Jessica LaGrone and the worship leader is Johanna Horstmann.

In person or virtual participant registration is $35 and student registration is $25 (with ID).

For more information and to register: Women’s Conference — Christ United

Participants can also register between and after services at church and can register on Facebook.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.