Christ United Methodist Church Hosts Annual Women’s Conference

By Allison Bradley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The 29th Annual Women’s Conference is March 11, 2023, from 9am- 12:30pm in the Christ Center Gym. The theme is Mosaic: Finding Peace In a Chaotic World.

The speaker is Jessica LaGrone and the worship leader is Johanna Horstmann.

In person or virtual participant registration is $35 and student registration is $25 (with ID).

For more information and to register: Women’s Conference — Christ United

Participants can also register between and after services at church and can register on Facebook.

