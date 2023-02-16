Cold case cracked in Mobile murder despite no new evidence, investigator testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For more than half a decade, the case file in the shooting death of David Patrick Kyles gathered dust.

Then Mobile police announced in December they had cracked the 2014 homicide and arrested Jervoris Durmaine Scarbrough.

But it was not a new witness or forensic evidence that broke the case open, according to testimony Thursday in Mobile County District Court. Instead, Detective Nick Crepeau testified he took a fresh look at the evidence when he joined the cold case squad in 2020.

Defense attorney Tom Walsh argued there is no justification for charging his client now.

“It’s absurd,” he told FOX10 News. “They didn’t find any probable cause in 2014 or 2015 to make an arrest. And now, miraculously, they found probable cause, what, however many years later in 2022, to make an arrest. It doesn’t make any sense.”

District Judge Zackery Moore determined that prosecutors have sufficient evidence to take murder and kidnapping charges against the 38-year-old Mobile man to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that police originally asked for a warrant but that the District Attorney’s Office did not believe there was enough evidence to make a case at the time. But he said that changed when prosecutors learned the FBI determined Scarbrough’s DNA matched a swab taken from the trigger guard of a handgun found in an abandoned car not far from the body.

“There was actually additional forensic evidence that came out after that time at some point,” Blackwood said. “And when the case was assigned to the cold case detective, he reworked the case and, you know, presented it to us. And at that time, we believed there was probable cause.”

Walsh repeatedly hammered at the timing during his cross-examination of Crepeau, noting that police had the FBI report as early as 2015.

“There’s nothing new, so what’s changed?” he asked the detective at one point.

Added Walsh: “There certainly shouldn’t be probable cause now just because police picked up the case.”

Blackwood said the evidence indicates Scarbrough and Kyles knew each other, although he would not speculate about a motive for the shooting. Crepeau testified that cells phones belonging to the defendant and victim both “pinged” off of the same cell phone tower not far from the victim’s home during and shortly after the homicide, indicating that both were in the general vicinity of each other.

But Crepeau said that when police found Scarbrouogh’s phone hidden in a hole that had been cut into the drywall at his grandmother’s house, it was so badly damaged that other data, such as pictures and text messages, could not be recovered.

A man in traffic told police that he saw the shooing, but Crepeau acknowledged that the man could not identify the shooter and that no other witnesses have stepped forward.

Crepeau testified that investigators believe Scarbrough impersonated a police officer and pulled Kyles over on the day of the shooting on Oct. 10, 2014. He testified that along with the gun, investigators found LED lights and a stolen police tag that police believe Scarbrough used to trick the victim into thinking he was a police officer.

The detective laid out a trail of other circumstantial evidence leading to Scarbrough. He testified that police pulled over a car that the defendant was driving not far from the scene and gave hm a speeding ticket. That was about an hour before police found the abandoned vehicle in a wooded area not car from where the victim’s body was found at the intersection of Theodore Dawes Road and Interstate 10, Crepeau testified.

The detective also testified that investigators tracked down a woman whose credit card was used to purchase the Taser found at the scene and the LED lights. The woman denied knowledge of those purchases but told investigators that she often let Scarbrough use her credit card, Crepeau testified.

Police also determined that both the defendant and victim had cell phone contact with another woman on the day of the homicide.

Walsh suggested police did not adequately investigate other possibilities.

“It’s a horrific event,” he said. “I mean, the victim was handcuffed, tasered and then shot, and his car was stolen. I mean, this could have been a number of a number of things – a rival drug dealer, or a simple carjacking. We do not know.”

Scarbrough was the first person Mobile County prosecutors sought to have jailed without bail under Aniah’s Law, which gives judges greater discretion to deny bail for certain violent offenses. But Moore denied that request in December, and Scarbrough remains free on a $460,000 bond.

“We do want to be somewhat aggressive in using this new tool that we have,” Blackwood said. “You know, we also want to present these to judges in, you know, very clear-cut cases. This one wasn’t so clear, but it’s one that, you know, we felt we could be aggressive on and, you know, we presented the evidence and just didn’t meet the very high burden under Aniah’s Law.”

