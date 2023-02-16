Early school dismissals due to severe weather threat today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Due to today’s severe weather threat the following schools will dismiss early today.

Clarke County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Washington County Schools will dismiss today at 12:30 p.m.

Thomasville City Schools will start dismissals at 12:15 p.m.

Monroe County Schools will dismiss at Noon

Green County Mississippi Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.