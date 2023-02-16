Advertise With Us
Early school dismissals due to severe weather threat today

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Due to today’s severe weather threat the following schools will dismiss early today.

  • Clarke County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
  • Washington County Schools will dismiss today at 12:30 p.m.
  • Thomasville City Schools will start dismissals at 12:15 p.m.
  • Monroe County Schools will dismiss at Noon
  • Green County Mississippi Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

