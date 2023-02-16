Advertise With Us
February is Pet Dental Health Month

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dental disease affects 80% of adult dogs and 96% of senior dogs, but new data from WHIMZEES® by Wellness® finds that very few Gen Z and Millennial pet parents are brushing their dog’s teeth daily and less than one-half could list the signs of disease to their vet. With February being Pet Dental Health Month, it is the perfect opportunity to start a proper doggy dental routine. Dr. Danielle Bernal discusses how you can get started taking charge of your pet’s health.

This segment is brought to you by WHIMZEES® by Wellness®

