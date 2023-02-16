Get Ready for Hangout Fest 2023 in Gulf Shores

It’s one of the biggest events of the year for music fans! Hangout Music Fest is coming to the beach in Gulf Shores, AL, May 19-21, 2023.

This year’s lineup features big names like Red Hot Chili Peppers, SZA, Calvin Harris, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Flume, Skrillex, the Kid Laroi, and many more.

Tickets are available now for general admission and VIP categories. Ticket prices will increase on February 18, so buy them now to save money. Hangout Fest also offers payment plans to purchase tickets.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit hangoutmusicfest.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.