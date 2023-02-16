Grand jury to hear Girby Road shooting case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case of a man accused of shooting and killing another man in front of a Girby Road apartment complex is headed to a grand jury.

Xavier Dixon, 19, is charged in the January killing of 63-year-old Martyn Hands. Dixon surrendered shortly after the shooting.

Mobile police said the shooting was triggered by a road rage incident. According to investigators, Dixon fired several shots into hand’s pickup truck, killing him near the entrance to the complex.

Dixon’s attorney, Donald Briskman, claims his client felt threatened after Hands followed Dixon for several miles.

“The decedent in this case without justification followed this young man all the way to his home in an apartment complex,” Briskman said. “There was no damage done to the decedent’s vehicle, but he felt took it upon himself to follow this young man home and the young man obviously became concerned about his safety and reacted.”

Briskman has requested for investigators to inspect both vehicles to see if there’s evidence of contact.

