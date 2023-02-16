Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault

Alvin Kamara mugshot
Alvin Kamara mugshot(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two NFL football players and two other men have been indicted in connection to an assault at a Las Vegas nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022.

Alvin Kamara, a running back for the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Lammons, a cornerback for the Cincinnati Bengals, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery - substantial bodily harm.

Both Kamara’s and Lammons’ preliminary hearings are set for March 1. The other two men, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, also have their hearings set for the same day.

A civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Darnell Greene, the alleged victim, is seeking more than $10 million in damages from Kamara. All four men are currently out on bail.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

Latest News

2-alarm plant fire in Theodore keeps crews busy overnight
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze overnight at Theodore plant
2-alarm plant fire in Theodore keeps crews busy overnight
2-alarm plant fire in Theodore keeps crews busy overnight
VFW Post 4328 holding fish fry to help with community outreach.
Theodore VFW Post calling out for new members
South Alabama hosting Mardi Gras Classic
South Alabama hosting Mardi Gras Classic
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers
Family members of Mobile’s latest murder victim speak out, and want answers