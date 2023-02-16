GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people and their dog have died after a crash involving their RV in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an RV was carrying a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Interstate 10. FHP officials say a possible tire failure caused the driver to lose control near the Chipola River Bridge. They say the RV hit a guard rail and bridge wall before going into the grass median. The vehicle continued down the embankment between the east and west bound bridges of I-10. The RV then flipped in the air before hitting the ground and becoming partially submerged in the Chipola River.

FHP officials say the driver, a 73-year-old man along with the passenger, a 68-year-old woman, along with one of their dogs died in the crash. Both were from Texas.

