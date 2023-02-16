High-speed chase from causeway ends in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been taken into custody after allegedly hitting an Alabama state trooper’s cruiser during a high-speed chase.

According to troopers, the man took off when they tried to pull him over on the causeway in Baldwin County.

The man also reportedly struck another vehicle before the chase ended in Prichard.

This is a developing story and FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

