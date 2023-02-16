iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is telling us all about this weekend’s Mardi Gras events.

MARDI GRAS PARADES:

THURSDAY:

6:30 p.m. - Mystic Stripers, downtown Mobile

FRIDAY:

6:30 p.m. - Crewe of Columbus, Krewe de Secondline, downtown Mobile

6:45 pm - Maids of Jubilee - Fairhope

7:30 p.m. - Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated - downtown Pensacola

SATURDAY:

11:00am- Foley Mardi Gras parade, Krewe De Kaoz

Noon - Floral Parade, Knights of Mobile, Mobile Mystical Ladies, Order of Angels, Joy of Life, downtown Mobile

Noon - Krewe of Goats, Prichard Carnival Association (Prichard)

Noon - Krewe of Sparta (Saraland)

2:00 p.m. - Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade - downtown Pensacola

2:00 pm - Order of Mullet Mates - Mullet Point

2:30 pm - OWA Puppy Gras Parade - OWA, Foley

5:45 p.m. - Mystics of Time, downtown Mobile (Route H)

6:00 pm - Mystics of Pleasure - Orange Beach

6:45 pm - The Shadow Barons, Daphne

SUNDAY (JOE CAIN DAY):

1:00 p.m. - Fort Morgan Parading Society (Fort Morgan)

2:00 p.m. - Krewe of Wrecks - Pensacola Beach

2:00 pm - OWA Mardi Gras Parade - OWA, Foley

2:00 p.m. - King Elexis I Motorcade, downtown Mobile (Route E)

2:30 pm - Loyal Order of the Fire Truck, Daphne

2.30 p.m. - Joe Cain Procession, downtown Mobile

5:00 p.m. - Le Krewe de Bienville, downtown Mobile

JOE CAIN CLASSIC 5K RUN, 1 MILE and MOON PIE DASH- Sun 8am, Broad St and Canal St, downtown Mobile

The run ends in a block party in front of Joe Cain’s home on Augusta Street. CLICK HERE

TOYTOPIA- Open Tuesday through Saturdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm, Feb 3-May 20, Exploreum Science Center, downtown Mobile

Play all day and rekindle the wonder and delight of your favorite childhood moments in a world of big toys. Filling the entire traveling exhibit gallery at the Exploreum, Toytopia will showcase specialty exhibits from toymakers including: Hasbro®, Duncan Yo-Yo®, Schleich®, Breyer®, Crayola®, KNEX® (Lincoln Logs®) and many more. CLICK HERE

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.