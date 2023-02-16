“It’s heartbreaking”; local man leading relief efforts in the aftermath of Turkey’s earthquake

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The death toll from the devastating earthquakes on the Turkey-Syria border is now about 40,000 and it could continue to climb.

A Mobile man says his family lost everything, but now he’s trying to get help to others deeply affected by the disaster.

Levent Onat is the president of the Turkish American Association of Alabama. Onat says the Turkish community is going to need a lot of help to get through this.

“It’s heartbreaking- I don’t have any words to explain it,” said Onat. “The only thing we can do is pray- and at the same time- think about how we can help them and raise awareness.”

When Onat heard the news that the earthquake had hit his home country of Turkey, he dialed his family right away.

“We called them. We reached out to them the same day it happened. They told us their buildings collapsed. They don’t have any houses or homes right now. They had to leave the city. They’re good- they survived, luckily, but they are shaken up- psychologically. What they are telling us is they’re having a hard time sleeping at night because [the earthquake] happened at 4 a.m. in the morning while everybody was sleeping,” explained Onat.

Onat says he grew up surviving earthquakes, but those paled in comparison to this one.

“This is, by far, the most deadliest, most horrible one- I think maybe in the history of Turkey and the world,” he said.

Onat moved to Alabama in 2001 and now calls Mobile home. His wife works at the University of South Alabama.

For years, he has worked across the Port City and the state to support Turkish Americans- and especially now during this horrific time.

“We have a Turkish student at Auburn University who has been here one-and-a-half years almost. He lost his parents during the earthquake. He couldn’t go [home] right away because he has a family and two little kids. We are connected and trying to support each other,” stated Onat.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, and Onat says recovery is far from over.

“This is not going to end in one day or two weeks or even months. 13 million people were affected in 10 cities and over 40,000 people passed away,” he said. “What we are trying to do as Turkish Alabamians is to brainstorm some long-term projects. This could be from building a school or a clinic-- to supporting one kid or several kids,” he added.

Onat is asking folks in Mobile to consider helping out.

“The Mobile community can follow us on our website. There are trusted organizations they can donate money to-nonprofit organizations that are tax-deductible. One penny makes a difference. If you cannot donate money, just pray. Prayers are powerful.”

Click here to donate or learn more about the Turkish American Association of Alabama.

“The association isn’t just open to Turkish Americans,” said Onat. “It is for everyone- we are all one family.”

