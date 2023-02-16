Advertise With Us
MPD arrests man allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter

Ronald Lewis Jenkins
Ronald Lewis Jenkins(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say tried to steal a catalytic converter early this morning.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress at the intersection of North University Boulevard and LaBaron Drive South around 2:50 a.m. Thursday detained a subject and discovered that he was attempting to remove the catalytic converter from a broken-down vehicle on the roadway, authorities said.

The subject, identified as 63-year-old Ronald Lewis Jenkins of Mobile, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and burglar tools, and had several outstanding warrants from Prichard’s jurisdiction, police said. He was arrested on charges of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday.

