Pre-filed Alabama bill would outlaw smoking, vaping in the car with children

Partnership for a Drug Free Community says that if this bill passed, it would benefit the children of Alabama's health.
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pre-filed bill for this year’s Alabama legislative session would prohibit smoking and vaping in a car with a child present.

The bill was filed by Representative Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham). She told WAFF 48 that children’s health is her top priority and her inspiration in filing this bill.

“Let’s love on our kids and keep them healthy. Their little lungs with the secondhand smoke won’t be able to handle that, so I say let’s just keep our babies healthy,” Hollis said.

If the bill is passed, the penalty for breaking the potential law would be a fine that is no higher than $100.

Hollis has tried to pass this bill twice before. In 2020, it had overwhelming bi-partisan support in the house but was shelved in the senate. Last year, it never made it past a house committee. AnnMarie Martin from Partnership for a Drug-Free Community said this bill is long overdue.

“This would be a very important bill to improve the health of children in Alabama,” Martin said.

Martin said when you choose to smoke, you are affecting more people than just yourself.

“It’s not vapor that’s coming out of these devices, it’s an aerosol and it sticks everywhere,” Martin said.

Secondhand smoke can stick to clothes, furniture and car seats then causing people to breathe in nicotine, heavy metals, ultrafine particles and cancerous chemicals. Martin’s request to adults who smoke in the car with children is simple.

“Stop. If you love your children, you do not want to expose them to this serious health threat,” Martin said.

The debate for this bill will begin in March with the start of the Alabama legislative session.

