Saraland High School holds annual career day

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - Saraland High School held its career day Thursday morning with several professionals involved including our own FOX10 crew.

40 different professions were represented including, veterinarians, chefs and the FBI.

Our own Chelsey Sayasane, Stephen Moody, and Robert Brown were also on hand to teach students about broadcast journalism.

Students had a chance to ask about our daily job responsibilities, the pros and cons of what we do as well as college requirements and certifications.

And the students appreciated it.

“I went to the veterinarian session. I also did broadcast journalism, also photography. I think broadcast was my favorite one. Just seeing how they were behind the scenes and all of the pros and cons of it,” Chelsea Mitchell said.

“You could see more things. There’s more out here that you can possibly do. And if you don’t know what you’re doing, there’s so many options. It was like 40 different options we could look at,” Davis Shorter said.

“Since I was younger, I always had a passion for playing ball and business. Entrepreneurship. Learning different things from firefighting to broadcast journalism, that’s really opened my eyes to different avenues. And broadcast Journalism is something that I’m really interested in,” Cam Warren said.

“I think that it’s really awesome that they do that. Every student needs to be able to know how they can plan their future and need to know what they need to do after high school. What they want to do, and what they’re interested in,” Olivia Ray said.

In all, about 100 students were able to take advantage of this opportunity.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.