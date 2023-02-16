Advertise With Us
Saraland Police Department to open safehouse amid threat of severe weather

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - The Saraland Police Department has announced that it will be opening its safehouse today at 11:00 AM due to the threat of severe weather. The safehouse is intended to provide a safe and secure location for those in need of shelter during the storm.

According to the Saraland Police Department, no necessities will be available at the safehouse, therefore all food, blankets, medications, and toiletries will need to be brought by those seeking shelter. In addition, pets of any kind will not be allowed except for certified service animals, which will be permitted.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact the Saraland Police Department at 251-675-5331.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

