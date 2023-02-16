Advertise With Us
Tackling student debt

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided:

Nearly 43 million Americans owe a combined $1.8 trillion in student loans, and many expect to spend decades repaying these debts. The numbers are overwhelming but there is good news for borrowers. A new federal law signed last month will allow employers to make contributions to employees’ retirement plans when they use a percentage of their earnings to pay off their student loans.

What does this mean for viewers/listeners? Budgeting for both student loan payments and 401(k) contributions can be challenging. But that means employees are missing out on employer matching funds. The new law will make it easier for employers to contribute to workers’ retirement funds – even if they don’t contribute any money of their own.

Has this been done before? Abbott was the first company to offer this benefit (with IRS permission) more than four years ago. More than 2,200 employees have enrolled.

