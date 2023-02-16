Talking UFOs with the man who claims he was abducted by aliens in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) - It’s a story many have heard, but not all believed. Still, nearly 50 years later, Calvin Parker is sticking to It.

He claimed he was abducted by something out of this world in Pascagoula in 1973.

Parker said, “These blue hazy lights were reflecting behind, so that’s about the time I stood up to see what was behind me, what really was back there. It was three bulky-looking creatures.”

On the banks of the Pascagoula River, near Ingalls Shipyard, at 19 years old, Parker says he and Charles Hickson were fishing when extraterrestrial beings carried them into a spaceship to examine them.

“I felt a shot immediately or something in my arm, and it just calmed me. It was like a calming agent. This thing carried me to the steps of the craft.”

He said one of them was feminine and spoke to him telepathically.

“She took her right hand and her two middle fingers and she started running down my throat. Well, I got to choking and I was having a hard time breathing. She took out her fingers and just kind of stood there and looked at me. She didn’t say anything, but mentally I felt like she said ‘We’re not going to harm you,’” said Parker.

For close to four decades, it was Parker’s deepest and darkest secret. In 2018, he decided to share it with the world. FOX10′s Shelby Myers interviewed him for the first time then. He told the same story then and now of how aliens, or some creatures, abducted, examined, and dropped him back off.

He said he still doesn’t know why they did it or why they chose him, but every time UFOs make national headlines, he gets excited, then disappointed again. Parker hopes to finally get some of his questions answered about his encounter.

He said, “Why the government don’t release what they know or if they know anything, I don’t know, but they’re not.”

When Myers first interviewed him, Parker said he came out of decades of hiding to leave behind a legacy. He wanted to tell people it really happened, and he’s not crazy.

Now, his story is the same, but his outlook on life and the legacy he wants to leave behind has changed.

Parker said, “The alien story is just small. I want people to know that I loved my family. I loved life. It’s been simple, but I think the simpler, the better.”

Parker knows his life is short, and he’s making arrangements to set up his family for when he’s gone.

They don’t have much, but you can support them by buying his book.

