Thursday storms possible

By Jason Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, with mild temperatures in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will ramp up throughout the day Thursday. We do have a slight risk of severe weather by Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a level 3 enhanced risk to our north and west mainly in northern Greene County, Miss., and Washington and Clarke counties in Alabama.

The rain chance is 80% for the Mystic Stripers Mardi Gras parade.

Things clear out by Friday morning, and colder weather sets up for our area, especially at night. Daytime highs will be in mid- to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday, and sunshine will return.

Things look better for Mardi Gras parades through Fat Tuesday.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

