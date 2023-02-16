Thursday storms possible

(WALA) - Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight, with mild temperatures in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will ramp up throughout the day Thursday. We do have a slight risk of severe weather by Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a level 3 enhanced risk to our north and west mainly in northern Greene County, Miss., and Washington and Clarke counties in Alabama.

The rain chance is 80% for the Mystic Stripers Mardi Gras parade.

Things clear out by Friday morning, and colder weather sets up for our area, especially at night. Daytime highs will be in mid- to upper 50s on Friday and Saturday, and sunshine will return.

Things look better for Mardi Gras parades through Fat Tuesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.