Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Antonio Maurice Collier ... found guilty of capital murder.
Mobile mother to daughter’s killer: ‘You need to suffer day by day for the rest of your life’

Latest News

Tensions are high amid concerns of future attacks.
Tensions high along Ukraine's border with Belarus
School Closings
Early school dismissals due to severe weather threat today
FILE - Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during a hearing to decide if...
Parts of Trump special grand jury report in Georgia to be released
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1