Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrest 8 for fentanyl and meth

TOP ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Aaron Ezekiel Scott Chandler, Jason Allen Humphrey, Vance Gordon Mitchell, Richard Cody Donovan. BOTTOM ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Austin James Huckaba, Danielle Ann Hassler, Delores Stanley Simpler, Kristen Joan Taylor(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said their Vice and Narcotics Unit has made eight arrests in two days for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

WCSO said the arrests came from two search warrants over two days which led to authorities finding six grams of methamphetamine and 14 grams of fentanyl.

Authorities said the first warrant was served on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at a residence in The Palms of Freeport where they discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine and paraphernalia. The following three individuals were arrested in that search:

  • Richard Cody Donovan, 35, was arrested for possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jason Allen Humphrey, 44, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation.
  • Austen James Huckaba, 29, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the second warrant was executed the next day at 300 Blueberry Road in Freeport and they seized 11 grams of fentanyl and three grams of methamphetamine. The other five individuals were arrested in that search.

  • Danielle Ann Hassler, 44, was arrested for trafficking in fentanyl, 4-14 grams, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Aaron Ezekiel Scott Chandler, 36, is charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Vance Gordan Mitchell, 53, was arrested for possession of fentanyl.
  • Kristen Joan Taylor, 29, is charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Delores Stanley Simpler, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, police said Hassler and Chandler also had active warrants for probation violation and failure to appear from a search warrant back in December 2021.

Hassler and Chandler were previously charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, according to authorities.

