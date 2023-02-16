Washington County residents brace for severe weather threat

CHATOM, Ala. (WALA) -It’s the calm before the storm in Chatom which is giving people a chance to run those last few errands before the potential strong storms move through the area. To be on the safe side, Washington County Schools dismissed students at 12:30. Charoltte Ross says she was glad she was able to get her granddaughter home early.

“We have bad weather here all the time and this is just a safety I’m glad our superintendent looks out for our kids,” said Charlotte Ross.

People in Washington County are used to the severe weather threat. Eric Randall remembers taking this video back in November when storms passed by his house in nearby Howardtown.

“It was like a strobe light. It came through and destroyed a lot of houses I mean there was insulation, trees down everywhere,” said Eric Randall. “It was intense. It was very intense for a lot of people.”

That storm has some people more concerned about the severe weather threat this time around.

“We got a good little scare,” said Randall. “A lot of people used to just ignore the weather but they don’t anymore.”

“It tore our barn down twice so yeah it concerns me,” said Ross. “Used to it didn’t but now yes I’m concerned.”

While people are hoping for a much more peaceful night this time. They say the best thing you can do is stay off the roads and pay close attention should things change.

“Stay off the roads, do not sight see, don’t be nosy,” added Ross. “Stay at the house because if you do power lines are all in the road. Stay at the house.

“Stay weather alert,” said Randall. “Keep watching your news and weather.”

