Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Washington County residents brace for severe weather threat

Past storms have Washington County residents paying extra attention to the latest severe...
Past storms have Washington County residents paying extra attention to the latest severe weather threat(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATOM, Ala. (WALA) -It’s the calm before the storm in Chatom which is giving people a chance to run those last few errands before the potential strong storms move through the area. To be on the safe side, Washington County Schools dismissed students at 12:30. Charoltte Ross says she was glad she was able to get her granddaughter home early.

“We have bad weather here all the time and this is just a safety I’m glad our superintendent looks out for our kids,” said Charlotte Ross.

People in Washington County are used to the severe weather threat. Eric Randall remembers taking this video back in November when storms passed by his house in nearby Howardtown.

“It was like a strobe light. It came through and destroyed a lot of houses I mean there was insulation, trees down everywhere,” said Eric Randall. “It was intense. It was very intense for a lot of people.”

That storm has some people more concerned about the severe weather threat this time around.

“We got a good little scare,” said Randall. “A lot of people used to just ignore the weather but they don’t anymore.”

“It tore our barn down twice so yeah it concerns me,” said Ross. “Used to it didn’t but now yes I’m concerned.”

While people are hoping for a much more peaceful night this time. They say the best thing you can do is stay off the roads and pay close attention should things change.

“Stay off the roads, do not sight see, don’t be nosy,” added Ross. “Stay at the house because if you do power lines are all in the road. Stay at the house.

“Stay weather alert,” said Randall. “Keep watching your news and weather.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Antonio Maurice Collier ... found guilty of capital murder.
Mobile mother to daughter’s killer: ‘You need to suffer day by day for the rest of your life’

Latest News

TOP ROW LEFT TO RIGHT: Aaron Ezekiel Scott Chandler, Jason Allen Humphrey, Vance Gordon...
Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrest 8 for fentanyl and meth
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden wants ‘sharper rules’ on unknown aerial objects
Our own FOX10 participated Thursday morning.
Saraland High School holds annual career day