Alabama kindergarten class ‘overwhelmed’ by Valentine’s Day cards

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A kindergarten class in Prattville has been “overwhelmed” by the response it got to a request for Valentine’s Day cards from every state in the U.S.

Students in Mrs. Ebert’s kindergarten class at Prattville Kindergarten were looking to fill out a map of the U.S. by receiving Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states. The class has been using the map to mark out which states have sent cards and kept a tally of which one sent the most cards.

“WOW! We have been overwhelmed with the amount of love and kindness that has been shown to our class over the past few weeks,” the teacher told students’ parents in a note about their progress. “We have received over 400 acts of kindness in the mail from 49 states and six different countries!”

Ebert hoped the project would help students learn about different places in the country and help them practice their counting and addition skills. She also said her goal was to teach that kindness is something that everyone can share.

“My students have learned something new about each state and country, we counted and tallied each state and card, and most importantly we learned that KINDNESS is something that anyone can share,” she wrote.

A kindergarten class in Prattville had a big goal in mind for Valentine’s Day and wanted help filling in their map. This is what it looked like in early February. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

“This experience has been incredible for me and my students! Kindness is visible across the world in so many different ways,” she added. “Thank you to all who shared our story with friends and family and of course WSFA for spreading the word on a larger scale. You all made this happen. You all are amazing!”

Students in Mrs. Ebert’s kindergarten class at Prattville Kindergarten were looking to fill out a map of the U.S. by receiving Valentine’s Day cards from all 50 states. They were overwhelmed by the response! (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.