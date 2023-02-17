Busy Baldwin County intersection closed for 10 months to build roundabout

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A busy Fairhope intersection closed Thursday, February 16, 2023 for a 10-month-long overhaul, causing quite a bit of confusion with motorists. County Road 13 at Twin Beach Road will be the latest intersection along the CR 13 corridor to get a roundabout.

The first day of the closure went about ho highway officials expected it to. Dozens of motorists had to turn around once they reached the intersection either because they didn’t see the detour signs or weren’t aware today was the day it would close. Anita Giannaris was one of them.

Detour map of Twin Beach Road and County Road 13 (Baldwin County Highway Department)

“The school system did a great job with emails. Jon Cardwell sent several emails. Could have been me misinterpreting but I thought 13 was going to close but we would still stay on Twin Beach and be able to go through,” Giannaris said on the way to pick her son up from school. “This is going to be a big inconvenience for a lot of people.”

Fairhope Middle School and High School are just to the west and park ballfields are also nearby. Baldwin County Engineer, Joey Nunnally said there’s really no good time to do this project.

“No matter when we do this, it’s going to impact school traffic. We get that comment a lot,” Nunnally said. “Why can’t you do this when school’s out? Well, no matter what we do it’s going to impact that, so the reason…all the things you just mentioned is the reason we need to improve the efficiency of the intersection, is because there’s so much traffic.”

According to the most recent traffic study, 9,000 cars a day go through the intersection. Those motorists will have to detour between Hwy. 181 and Greeno Rd. on Fairhope Avenue to the north and on County Road 34 to the south. County officials said the $2.4 million-dollar project will not only make the intersection more efficient but much safer once the traffic circle opens.

“Historically, what we have seen in the other roundabouts that we have built in the area is about a seventy five percent reduction in accidents, so the number of conflict points that you have at a red light or a four-way stop is numerous. The number of conflict points where an accident can happen at a roundabout is cut way down,” explained Nunnally.

The project is being largely funded by a $2 million-dollar state grant. Baldwin County and the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization are splitting the remainder of the cost. If the project stays on schedule, it should be finished by mid-December.

