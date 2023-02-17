Decorate for Fat Tuesday with Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Karen Barlow with Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore joined Chelsey and Jennifer on Studio10 to create a few Mardi Gras decorations.

Visit this website to book a class online or for more information.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.