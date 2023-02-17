Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to death.(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Franklin County Humane Society)
By WDBJ Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Virginia authorities say an owner of two missing dogs has been arrested after they were found shot to death.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Terry Eugene Michel was arrested and charged with killing the dogs.

He is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

WDBJ reports that Michel initially said his black labs, named Colby and Caleb, were stolen on Feb. 7 by two men who lured them into their car at an area park.

The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center said community members joined them in offering a reward to help find the dogs.

However, on Tuesday the sheriff’s office said deputies and animal control were called regarding a resident finding the bodies of two dogs on the side of the road.

Authorities identified the animals as Colby and Caleb. They said they were “appalled” and called their death “senseless.”

An autopsy performed at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech revealed the dogs died of gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michel’s original report about his black labs being stolen at the park was unfounded. Investigators said the dogs were never at the park on that day.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the dogs’ deaths.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Clinic to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
Official 2023 Mardi Gras ship arrives in Mobile
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody