Downtown Mobile ready to celebrate the height of Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Parades have been rolling in Downtown Mobile over the past few weeks, but those scratch the surface of what is to come.

Folks in Downtown Mobile are anticipating the height of Mardi Gras.

“We are so excited about the upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Obviously, we’ve been parading for several weeks herein Downtown Mobile and throughout the community. We’re happy to report our numbers are up over last year as far as the attendance-- and everyone is just ready to have a good time,” said Emily Gonzalez with Visit Mobile.

As we count down to Fat Tuesday, you can feel the anticipation in the air.

“We just posted that on our time that we’re gonna be here at the store-- the season has been absolutely wonderful,” said Gary Owens with Bienville Souvenirs.

Owens says he’s excited for the world to come right to our doorstep.

“We have a board at the front of our door that tells us where you’re from and we’ve had visitors from all around the United States- Europe, Spain, South America-- it’s been wonderful,” said Owens.

“We really see people from around the country. We have snowbirds that stay in our beach communities and they come over for day and night parades,” stated Gonzalez.

Businesses are crossing off their to-do lists before the crowds arrive.

“I feel ready- I think the parades we have had helped us prepare for this upcoming weekend- definitely feeling ready. It’s been fun so I am excited,” said Cecily Utsey, Owner of Mardi Gras n’ More.

Many business owners like Utsey plan to be open all day so folks can celebrate in style.

“We have the bags you need to hold your beads, we have your t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, specialty beads, masks- all kinds of things,” said Utsey.

One thing’s for sure- all are ready to fully ‘let the good times roll’.

“This is really advice for locals and visitors-- just have fun with it. That’s why we are here,” said Gonzalez.

Friday night kicks off the marathon of Mardi Gras parades, with Crewe of Columbus rolling in at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Mobile.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.