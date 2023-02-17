Family preparing to say final goodbye to Eight Mile shooting victim

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heartbroken family is getting ready to say their goodbyes to a beloved son.

Wednesday, 22-year-old Alan Bama Williams was shot in the head in Eight Mile. Thursday, his family said he will soon be taken off life-support.

“He’s totally brain dead,” said a family friend. “Bama is gone.”

From the hospital bed, Bama’s father clutched onto his son, savoring the final days he has with him.

“Spending a lot of time in prayer,” said Alan Williams, Sr. “We need a lot of that.”

It was a grueling day for Williams Sr. and his family. He recounted the moment he got the gut-dropping phone call.

“I didn’t know what to think,” he said. “I just got here as fast as I could. It’s not a phone call you want to get.”

Wednesday, Bama Williams was shot in the head off Kushla Oaks drive in Eight Mile.

Hours later, Mobile County Sheriffs took Trevor Dearmon and Jeffrey Holley into custody. As of Thursday, both were charged with attempted murder and robbery 1st.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured them driving in just before the crime, and high tailing it out an hour later, right after neighbors say shots were fired.

A family friend, wanting to go unnamed, said emotions were all over.

“I’m somewhere between very mad and very hurt because now his dad has to sit there, and his grandma has to sit there,” she said. “Everybody has to sit there.”

His father remembered his personality.

“Heart of gold and the temper of a hurricane,” he said.

Now, everyone wants answers.

“I just want them to come out with all of the truth, why they did what they did,” said the family friend. “The whole family wants to know why. They haul ass down there, and they take his life, and then they haul ass out, why?”

Dearmon and Holley have their bond hearings Friday morning.

The family said Bama’s organs will be donated.

His kidney could even go to his mother.

