Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze overnight at Theodore plant

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy few hours for Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters.

Crews worked overnight to get a two-alarm fire at a plant in Theodore under control. It began late last night at the Holcim plant on Hamilton Boulevard.

According to reports, when crews arrived at the scene they found smoke and flames coming from a multiple-story pre-heater tower. Firefighters went right to work tackling the flames.

Ater the fire was extinguished, firefighters remained on scene for a few hours checking for hot spots.

We haven’t heard of any injuries. FOX10 News has reached out to MFRD for additional details.

