Former financial secretary sentenced to 5 years for embezzling $200,000 from Foley church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former financial secretary who admitted to embezzling more than $200,000 from the church where she worked will do prison time, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer sentenced Sharon Collins, 54, to five years in prison and ordered her to repay $209,745 to First Baptist Church of Foley. The judge also ordered the defendant to submit to mental health evaluation and treatment.

Collins worked for First Baptist Church from May 2007 until July 2019. During most of that time, according to her written plea agreement, she fraudulently used church credit cards issued in her name and the names of other employees to pay personal expenses, from satellite TV to plane trips to a college degree.

The Rev. Drew Whittington, the church’s senior pastor, told the judge that he was not on staff when the embezzlement was taking place. But he wrote in a letter to the court that he has seen first hand that the damage goes far beyond the numbers on credit card statements.

“Dollars can eventually be replaced,” he wrote. “But trust and integrity are not so easily repaired. Her actions have damaged the witness and credibility of our church, which has resulted in damage to the perception of the Lord Jesus Christ, as well.”

Joseph C. Landry, who now serves as lead pastor First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, recalled being a new pastor at Foley First Baptist Church in 2019 when he “uncovered a nightmare scenario of credit card fraud, lies, and an abuse of congregational trust from the person given the responsibility to account for day-to-day financial operations of the church.”

Landry wrote that the embezzlement prevented the church from funding programs and supporting missionaries. Staff members had to give up employee benefits and accept lower salaries than those in similar positions, he wrote – all while Collins was using church funds to by airline tickets to Las Vegas, a trip to Disney World and put down deposits on a Royal Caribbean cruise.

“For whatever plea Mrs. Collins offers today, I hope that everyone involved today understands that she has spent years now spreading threats, slander, and innuendo against the leadership of First Baptist Foley,” he wrote.

Defense attorney Christ Coumanis argued for leniency.

“For the 54 years of her life, Ms. Collins has been a law-abiding citizen of the United States, one gainfully employed, living a family-oriented life involving religious practice and one without criminal involvement,” he wrote in a sentencing memo.

Coumanis also vigorously opposed arguments by the U.S. Attorney’s Office that his client be denied a sentencing break based on “acceptance of responsibility” because she failed to make a payment toward restitution called for in the plea agreement.

“Ms. Collins has done nothing to indicate that she does not accept responsibility for her conduct as outlined in (a presentence report),” he wrote. “After entering her guilty plea, she simply was unable due to circumstances beyond her control unable to financially to pay the $5,000 payment toward her owed restitution.”

