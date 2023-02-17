Get ready for National Margarita Day with the Master Mixologist

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With National Margarita Day approaching on February 22, cocktail enthusiasts are ready for a recipe reboot, including surprisingly easy tips, while adding decadent and fun flavors to this year’s festive toast.

Whether adding some spice, salt, or bubbly effervescence, Jaime Salas, Tequila Expert and Head of Agave Advocacy at Jose Cuervo talked to us about all-things-Margarita mixing, from base to garnish.

Tried and True – Jaime started with a classic flavor while demonstrating his favorite go-to recipe

Fun with Flavor – Jaime told us about some surprise flavors and stellar combinations, as well as the Marg Shake-Up flavor contest, an opportunity for you to put your margarita-making skills to the test

Perfect Pairings – Jaime showed us his take on tacos, an ideal accompaniment for this festive occasion

About Jaime Salas (pronounced “Hi May”)

Jaime Salas is Head of Agave Advocacy for Jose Cuervo, where he is responsible for educating consumers, bartenders, and distributors on the cultural significance of tequila and the impact the spirit have on the land and people of Mexico.

A California native, Jaime grew up splitting his time between San Francisco and the Mexican region of Jalisco, where he first nurtured his understanding of the cultural significance of tequila, for the people of Mexico and those who enjoy the spirit across the world. Jaime is an avid tequila connoisseur with over 20 years of professional experience. Over the years, he has developed a profoundly personal relationship with the spirit that started with Mexican culture and family and quickly evolved into a deep layer of expertise that has benefitted him as a spirits professional. Now, Jaime travels the world to educate others on the deep cultural significance of tequila, while enjoying the spirit himself – he is the proud owner of nearly 400 bottles of tequila, all part of his personal collection.

Jaime joins Proximo Spirits as a seasoned tequila expert. He holds a Certificado de Catador Entrenado, given by world-renowned Master Tequilera Ana Maria Romero. He also holds a Tequila Expert & Taster certification, given by Academia Mexicana de Vino, Tequila y Mezcal S.A., as well as a Master Mezcalier accreditation given by Comercam, which is the government entity in Mexico that regulates mezcal production and certification. His tequila and mixology expertise has been featured at some of the country’s most prominent events, as well as in a range of national print, online, and broadcast media such as Cosmopolitan, The Daily Meal, Eater, Haute Living, InStyle, NBC Miami and Refinery29 among others.

