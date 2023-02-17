It’s colder at week’s end

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a much colder day for the Gulf Coast with some early morning showers, but those will be gone by midmorning. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s as of 5 a.m., and we’ll only climb to the low 50s this afternoon.

The harsh south winds we had yesterday have now flipped to a harsh north wind now that we’re behind the cold front. Wind speeds will be around 20-30mph at times today so hold on to your hats! The sky will begin to clear this afternoon but there will still be a few more clouds pushing through but once the rain moves out at midmorning there won’t be anymore out there today or through the weekend. Expect morning temps to be in the 30s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s Saturday with mid 60s on Sunday. The cold snap is long gone next week with upper 70s for Fat Tuesday.

