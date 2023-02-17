Judge orders prison for Gulf Shores man who admitted to defrauding COVID program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A friend and former business partner of former Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris will go to prison for six months for defrauding a COVID-19 relief program, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Danny Lee Beard Jr., of Gulf Shores, pleaded guilty in October to wire fraud and admitted that he intended to defraud the government to the tune of $250,000. As part of his plea bargain, a judge granted a request by federal prosecutors to drop charges that he co-signed fraudulent loan applications by Norris.

After prison, Beard will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years. Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock also ordered Beard to pay $154,537 in restitution. The judge, however, turned down a request by federal prosecutors to impose a $50,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Arrington argued for a prison term at the low end of advisory guidelines, a year and three months. Beaverstock rejected that but expressed his disappointment over Beard’s conduct.

“We are learning that there are many cases where people received these loans who were not entitled to them. … It’s a serious problem,” he said.

Norris pleaded guilty to his own federal charges in September and awaits sentencing. He also faces state ethics charges that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reinstated this month after a lower judge had dismissed the case.

Beard owned a construction equipment company called HADDCO Inc, which operated in Clarke County. According to his written plea agreement, he applied in January 2021 for a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress passed in 2020 to help companies keep employees on the payroll during lockdown orders.

Beard received $74,207, according to court records. However, he admitted that he overstated the number of employees, claiming 10 workers and an average monthly payroll of $29,683. That was the same payroll number listed on an earlier Paycheck Protection Program loan when he claimed 30 employees.

Prosecutors alleged that both loan applications were fraudulent, but Beard pleaded guilty to only one of them. Defense attorney Dennis Kinzley said his client was carless with that loan by copying the same figures he used on the first loan without updated the numbers.

That is a situation, Knizley said, that sometimes results from the more informal world of small-town banking.

“It wasn’t a plan to go up and say, ‘I’m just going to make it up,’” he said.

For his part, Beard said he wants to learn from his predicament and be a “better man.” He said he should have ensured that the figures he put in his Paycheck Protection Program application were accurate.8

“I’m extremely apologetic for this situation,” he told the judge. “I’m embarrassed about this situation. … I want to take full responsibility for what happened. I don’t pass any blame or responsibility to anyone.”

Knizley also said his client regrets getting involved with Norris, whose “notoriety” put Beard on the radar of federal investigators.

“I think there’s at least in part, what swept Danny up in this case,” he said.

Arrington argued that the defendant and his lawyer were seeking to minimize his criminal conduct. He said Beard made false statements to obtain government funds while he was gambling tens of thousands of dollars.

“He’s blaming everyone,” he said. “He’s blaming co-defendants. He’s blaming small-town banking. He’s blaming an oversight – he didn’t read the paperwork closely enough. That’s not true.”

Knizley noted that Beard has no criminal history and enjoys widespread support in his community. He pointed to the four people who testified at a previous hearing on Beard’s behalf and some 50 people who submitted character letters. That includes former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb.

“Very emotional and very stirring witnesses were present,” he said. “And yes, former Supreme Court Justice Sue Bell Cobb was one the people and many, many, many letters of support that were sent on Danny’s behalf.”

