MCSO deputy exposed to fentanyl during arrest

Howard Marks Jr.
Howard Marks Jr.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A MCSO deputy was exposed to fentanyl today while securing evidence during the arrest of a wanted man, according to police.

MCSO said officers spotted the vehicle of a wanted suspect and observed the driver tossing large amounts of narcotics into the road.

They followed the vehicle to 8180 Boyce Drive where they saw the car parked and the driver exiting the vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said they discovered a large amount of narcotics and a gun belonging to the driver, Howard Marks Jr.

While securing the evidence, MCSO said a deputy collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl and deputies on the scene began administering Narcan.

The deputy was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to police.

According to authorities, Marks was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl and heroin as well as certain persons forbidden to posses a pistol.

---

