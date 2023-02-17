MCSO: Deputy recovering at home after fentanyl exposure, suspect was released early from prison sentence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a situation that could have been a lot worse for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say it all started when deputies tried to pull over a car being driven by 37-year-old Howard Marks Jr. The sheriff’s office says once Marks saw deputies, he started throwing bags of fentanyl and heroin out of the window.

“Enough where we had to call a hazmat team from the fire department to try and mitigate it,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “The rain saved us some but then some of it washed into the drain.”

Sheriff Paul Burch says marks was arrested on Boyce Drive where he was also found with a gun. But a deputy was exposed to fentanyl after a passing car blew it into the air while the deputy was testing it. Burch says he was given Narcan before being rushed to the hospital, but they are lucky nobody else was affected.

“Had we not saw where it was thrown out and recovered what we could there could have been a child walking home from school or someone just curious about what it was and we could have another dead body or two,” said Burch.

Burch says Marks has a long criminal history that dates back to 2003. Jail records show his charges include multiple drug robbery arrests including a conviction for manufacturing controlled substances and robbery in 2011. Burch says he was sentenced to 25 years in prison but was released halfway through his sentence.

“When somebody’s sentenced on a violent crime they need to serve every damn day of that sentence because there’s a victim who expected justice when they went in the courtroom,” added Burch.

It’s unclear exactly when he was released but jail records show he was arrested in January of last year when Mobile Police charged him with trafficking marijuana after finding him with over $250,000 worth of drugs. Burch says the parole board in Montgomery denied a request to revoke marks’ probation saying had he been back in prison this may not have happened.

“Clearly by the record he’s got several pages,” said Burch He’s a repeat offender he’s not going to be rehabilitated. He’s an example of someone who needs to stay in jail until he goes to prison.”

Marks is currently in Metro Jail facing multiple charges including trafficking heroin and possession of a controlled substance. We’ve reached out to the Department of Corrections to get more details on why Marks was released early but have not heard back.

