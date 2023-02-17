Advertise With Us
Mobile convicted of raping infant, facing life in prison

Cody Bush ... convicted of rape.
Cody Bush ... convicted of rape.
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict against a man charged with sexual offenses against an infant.

The jury convicted Cody Ryan Bush, 26, of Mobile, on charges of first-degree rape and dissemination of child pornography. He faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Bush raped an 18-month-old female relative in 2020. During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Bush molested a girl several years ago when she was between 7 and 9 years old. A search of Bush’s home in 2019 turned up pornographic videos of that victim, according to court records.

