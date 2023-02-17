Mom Chat with Chelsey: Teen Pregnancy Prevention

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joi West Phalo joined Chelsey to talk about her story as a young mom on Mom Chat with Chelsey. Joi had her first son at 15 years old in 2003. After the baby, she went back to school to finish her sophomore year. Joi shares her story as a young mom and what parents and teens can do to prevent teen pregnancy. Joi has a book signing on March 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shaka Nutrition in Theodore.

You can order her book here.

For more information on teen pregnancy prevention, visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.