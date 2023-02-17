Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mom Chat with Chelsey: Teen Pregnancy Prevention

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joi West Phalo joined Chelsey to talk about her story as a young mom on Mom Chat with Chelsey. Joi had her first son at 15 years old in 2003. After the baby, she went back to school to finish her sophomore year. Joi shares her story as a young mom and what parents and teens can do to prevent teen pregnancy. Joi has a book signing on March 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shaka Nutrition in Theodore.

You can order her book here.

For more information on teen pregnancy prevention, visit this website.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
One man dead after early morning accident on I-10 in Daphne

Latest News

Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Salad Bar & More at Barnyard Buffet
Pepsi SoundStage: Chris Beverly Experience
Pepsi SoundStage: Chris Beverly Experience
Get ready for National Margarita Day with the Master Mixologist
Get ready for National Margarita Day with the Master Mixologist
Decorate for Fat Tuesday with Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore
Decorate for Fat Tuesday with Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Dora Franklin Finley Heritage Trail
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Dora Franklin Finley Heritage Trail