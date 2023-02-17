Mother Nature didn’t rain on Mystic Stripers Parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Parade goers can consider themselves lucky -- weather was not an issue for the Mystic Stripers as they took over the Port City.

“I’m from Texas -- this is fabulous! Oh my God -- so much fun -- everybody needs to come to Mobile for Mardi Gras,” said one woman.

“Woman: You can’t miss Mardi Gras in Mobile! Lee: Not even for a little rain? -- Woman: No -- rain, sleet, snow, or hail -- we’re here!”

The Stripers with their “Nightmare on Government Street” theme did not disappoint. We saw Friday the 13th’s Jason, the Creature From the Black Lagoon, and Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger!

“Boy: I though that was cool! Lee: Freddy Krueger? -- Boy: Yeah. Lee: You’re here for it all? -- Boy: Yep!”

“Lee: What are you guys doing to get their attention? -- Girls: Mostly just jump and clap and hope that they see you.”

The Port City’s non-stop party is just getting started… here’s to making it to Fat Tuesday!!!

“It’s the best around -- for sure -- hands down,” said one man.

“Man: Free Moon Pies and cups. Lee: It’s all about the cups! -- Man: It’s like 2023 kitchenware -- Paula Deen ain’t got nothing on Mardi Gras cups! (laughs)!”

