Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mother Nature didn’t rain on Mystic Stripers Parade

No rain for Mystic Stripers Thursday night.
No rain for Mystic Stripers Thursday night.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Parade goers can consider themselves lucky -- weather was not an issue for the Mystic Stripers as they took over the Port City.

“I’m from Texas -- this is fabulous! Oh my God -- so much fun -- everybody needs to come to Mobile for Mardi Gras,” said one woman.

“Woman: You can’t miss Mardi Gras in Mobile! Lee: Not even for a little rain? -- Woman: No -- rain, sleet, snow, or hail -- we’re here!”

The Stripers with their “Nightmare on Government Street” theme did not disappoint. We saw Friday the 13th’s Jason, the Creature From the Black Lagoon, and Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger!

“Boy: I though that was cool! Lee: Freddy Krueger? -- Boy: Yeah. Lee: You’re here for it all? -- Boy: Yep!”

“Lee: What are you guys doing to get their attention? -- Girls: Mostly just jump and clap and hope that they see you.”

The Port City’s non-stop party is just getting started… here’s to making it to Fat Tuesday!!!

“It’s the best around -- for sure -- hands down,” said one man.

“Man: Free Moon Pies and cups. Lee: It’s all about the cups! -- Man: It’s like 2023 kitchenware -- Paula Deen ain’t got nothing on Mardi Gras cups! (laughs)!”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raven Yates
Former Fugitive Files suspect now wanted in Texas for child abandonment
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Allegations against former Mobile County property appraiser referred to Ethics Commission
Schillinger gas station
Three shot at a gas station on Schillinger Road near Tanner Williams
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders
Angela Caddy
UPDATE: MCSO confirms identity of woman found on Starlight Avenue

Latest News

Mystic Stripers eyeing weather for tonight's parade
Mystic Stripers eyeing weather for tonight's parade
Downtown Mobile calm before Mardi Gras goes full throttle for six straight days.
Calm before Mardi Gras goes full throttle
Preparing for the stretch run of Mardi Gras
Preparing for the stretch run of Mardi Gras
Police presence helping with Mardi Gras safety
Is Mardi Gras attendance lower this year?